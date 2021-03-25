Denmark prolongs suspension of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Soeren Brostroem, director of the National Board of Health, foreground and Tanja Erichsen, from the Danish Medicines Agency arrive for a press briefing regarding the status of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in Copenhagen, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Danish officials have decided to extend their suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by three weeks while they continue evaluating the vaccine’s potential link with blood clots. Denmark first paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure on March 11. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)