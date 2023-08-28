Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters

FILE - Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire. Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)