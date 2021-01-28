Retiring Brokaw: Journalists should get out of power centres

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows NBC News special correspondent and former "Today" show host Tom Brokaw, attending the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration in New York. Brokaw says he is retiring from NBC News after working at the network for 55 years. The author of "The Greatest Generation" is now 80 years old and his television appearances have been limited in recent years as he fought cancer. He says he will continue writing books and articles. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)