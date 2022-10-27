Maine begins removing those naughty license plates

FILE - Traffic approaches Maine Turnpike toll booths on Feb. 2011, in Gardiner, Maine. The state is is cleaning up its roadways by removing the flippin’ vulgarities from license plates. Maine is enforcing new rules to eliminate f-bombs and other obscenities that appeared on vanity license plates after the state effectively eliminated its review process, and has began issuing recall letters in October 2022. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)