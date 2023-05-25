Chirping sounds lead airport officials to bag filled with smuggled parrot eggs

Young yellow-naped Amazon parrots sit inside a cage at the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation in Loxahatchee, Fla., Friday, May 19, 2023, According to a criminal complaint, a smuggler was caught with 29 parrot eggs at Miami International Airport in March when the eggs began hatching in his carry-on bag while in transit. The RSCF is raising the 24 surviving yellow-naped and red-lored parrots while looking for a long-term home for the birds. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)