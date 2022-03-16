Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body

Employees of the Council of Europe fold the Russian flag after it was removed from the Council of Europe building, Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Strasbourg. The Council of Europe expelled Russia from the continent's foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over its invasion and war in Ukraine. The 47-nation organization's committee of ministers said in statement that "the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership." (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)