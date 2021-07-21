Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file photo, Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi Evans and stepdad Jimmy Evans at their home in Bauxite, Ark. Andrew is one of hundreds of transgender youth in Arkansas who could have their hormone therapy cut off under a new state law banning gender confirming treatments for minors. A federal judge on Wednesday, July 21, has temporarily blocked Arkansas' ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while a lawsuit challenging the prohibition proceeds. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)