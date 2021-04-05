Turkey detains ex-admirals over statement on straits treaty

FILE-In this Thursday, April 27, 2017 file photo, Turkish Navy vessels are docked at a port base in the Bosporus strait, in the outskirts of Istanbul, close to the Black Sea. Turkish authorities on Monday, April 5, 2021, detained 10 former admirals after a group of more than 100 retired top navy officers issued a statement that government officials tied to Turkey's history of military coups. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)