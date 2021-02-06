BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — Police say one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a hotel in the Chicago suburb of Bloomingdale. Police said officers who responded about 2:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel saw several people fleeing the hotel. Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese tells WLS-TV that those who were shot were taken to hospitals. A man in his 20s was later pronounced dead. He says that one or more suspects involved might have fled after the shooting. It's not clear what led to the shooting.
1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb
1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb
Most Popular
Articles
- Alberta's loss is Summerland's gain
- Dr. Bonnie says stay small until vaccines arrive
- Penticton boy fighting for his life again
- RCMP relents after seeking to destroy seized guns
- City crime rate down, but still ‘egregious’
- Boy takes stand at Kaleden park assault trial
- Mountie hurt getting his man
- Welcome to the new Tickleberry's!
- Byelection planned as Kimberley resigns from Penticton city council
- Ashton spent big, but bought local.
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
Latest News
- Two dead, 3 injured after stabbing and police shooting in East Gwillimbury, Ont.
- Canada hits 800,000 total cases of COVID-19, top doctor says numbers trending down
- Myanmar junta blocks internet access as coup protests expand
- The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
- Nova Scotia Liberals choose Iain Rankin for next leader and premier of province
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021