Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, Amanda Gorman delivers a poem after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who stirred America at the inauguration of President Joseph Biden, again commanded the spotlight on one of the country’s biggest stages, the Super Bowl. Gorman read an original poem Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, during the pregame festivities in Tampa, Fla. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)