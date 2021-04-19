Officials: Hunger-striking Navalny to go to prison hospital

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Russian state penitentiary service says a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital. The announcement comes two days after Navalny’s physician said his health was deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death. The state prison service, FSIN, said in a statement Monday, April 19, 2021, Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in another penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometeres east of Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)