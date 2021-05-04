Saudi oil firm Aramco's first-quarter profits up by 30%

FILE- In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, a trader talks to others in front of a screen displaying Saudi stock market values at the Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Aramco said Tuesday, May 4, 2021, it's profits soared by 30% for the first-quarter of the year, compared to last year, riding on the back of higher crude oil prices as some of the world's biggest economies claw their way out of recession and ease restrictions amid vaccine roll-outs against COVID-19.(AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)