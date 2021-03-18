Before Canadians are put on trial, China says it follows law

FILE - In this file image made from a March 28, 2018, video, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. The Canadian government says China will begin trials in March 2021 for two Canadians, Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies. (AP Photo/File)