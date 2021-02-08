Pope seeks 'Copernican revolution' for post-COVID economy

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis recites the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican. Pope Francis urged governments on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, to use the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to create a world that is more economically and environmentally just _ and where basic health care is guaranteed for all. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)