France and EU to withdraw troops from Mali, remain in region

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech during a joint press conference on France's engagement in the Sahel region with Ghana's President Nana Afuko Addo, Senegal's President Macky Sall and European Council President Charles Michel, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Feb. 17 2022. President Emmanuel Macron said that France will withdraw its troops from Mali nine years after it first intervened to drive Islamic extremists from power but intends to maintain a military presence in neighboring West African nations. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP)