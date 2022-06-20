Saudi crown prince visits Egypt ahead of Biden Mideast trip

FILE - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2019. Bin Salman, who is commonly referred to by his initials MBS, arrived in Cairo, Monday, June 20, 2022, the first leg of a Middle East tour that comes ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to the region the following month. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi received bin Salman at the airport, a courtesy to the de-facto leader who is a steady financial backer of the Egyptian government. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)