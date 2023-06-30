Tajik man fatally shoots two officers at a Moldova airport after he was denied entry, officials say

FILE - Clouds pass above the international airport in Chisinau, Moldova, on Aug. 16, 2022. Moldovan authorities say that two people have been fatally shot at the airport in the capital Chisinau by a foreign citizen who was denied entry into the country. As the perpetrator was being escorted by officials at Chisinau International Airport on Friday, June 30, 2023, the individual “took the gun of a border guard” and fatally wounded the two people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Cristian Straista)