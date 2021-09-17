County cuts deal to end fight over Arizona Senate subpoena

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump, second from left, is met by Clint Hickman, left, vice chairman of Arizona's 4th District, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, as he arrives at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The board that oversees Arizona's most populous county has scheduled a special meeting Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, where members may announce whether they will comply with a state Senate subpoena to hand over its computer routers for examination by contractors conducting an unprecedented partisan review of 2020 election results. ( AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)