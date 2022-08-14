Top lawyers hired by those linked to Georgia election probe

FILE - Former White House counsel Don McGahn departs after appearing for questioning behind closed doors by the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 4, 2021. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has brought on former President Donald Trump's former White House counsel Don McGahn, who was in federal court in Atlanta last week as part of a legal team fighting a subpoena for Graham. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)