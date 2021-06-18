AP Interview: India says it hopes to resume vaccine exports

Dr. V.K. Paul, the head of India's COVID-19 task force, speaks to the Associated Press during an interview in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 18, 2021. Paul says making vaccines available globally is still “very much on the radar”, but that curbs on exports won’t ease until domestic needs are met. “It is a matter of time, I believe, that once our immediate needs of vaccinating a significant proportion of Indian people is achieved and vaccine stockpiles are visible from multiple sources, we would then like to play the role of serving others and providing vaccines to them,” he said. (AP Photo)