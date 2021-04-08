OJ Simpson, Las Vegas Strip hotel settle defamation case

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. Simpson and a Las Vegas hotel-casino have settled a lawsuit alleging that unnamed employees defamed Simpson by telling a celebrity news site he had been banned from the property in November 2017 for being drunk and disruptive. Simpson's attorney declined comment about the agreement. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)