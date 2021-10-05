Convicted sheriff gives thumbs-up review of jail he ran

FILE - This Aug. 22, 2019, file photo provided by the Limestone Sheriff's Office shows Sheriff Mike Blakely following his arrest on theft and ethics charges, in Athens, Ala. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, Blakely gave glowing reviews to the Limestone County Jail, where he spent time in custody even though he ran it for decades. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)