'Nothing less than a giant': Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50

FILE - Rap artist DMX appears at a news conference in New York to announce a 40 city, hard core, hip hop tour, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 1999. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem." A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side" after being placed on life support for the past few days. He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)