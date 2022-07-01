Seeking parole, Pistorius meets with girlfriend's father

FILE - Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, June 14, 2016, after Oscar Pistorius's sentencing proceedings. South African former track star Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he shot to death in 2013, as part of his parole process, the Steenkamp's family lawyer told The Associated Press on Friday July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)