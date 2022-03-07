Judge set to question juror who convicted Ghislaine Maxwell

FILE - This courtroom sketch shows Judge Alison Nathan reading the guilty verdict against Ghislaine Maxwell in her sex trafficking trial, Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021, in New York. On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, a juror faces questioning from Nathan after he put the sex trafficking conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in jeopardy with his post-trial public revelations that he told fellow jurors he was a sex abuse victim despite having failed to disclose it during the trial's jury selection process. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)