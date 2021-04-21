Records: Superintendent lied to jury investigating massacre

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie addresses the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, in Sunrise, Fla. Runcie was arrested Wednesday, April 21, 2021, by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An indictment says Runcie lied while testifying three weeks ago before a grand jury investigating circumstances surrounding the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)