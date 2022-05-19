Illinois man convicted of giving son rifle he used to kill 4

FILE- Travis Reinking, center, reacts as the verdict is read during day five of Reinking's murder trial at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. An Illinois man faces up to three years in prison after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used to shoot and kill four people in 2018 at a Waffle House in Tennessee. A judge convicted Jeffrey Reinking last week of illegal delivery of a firearm to his son Travis, a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool_File)