NYC schools chancellor exits, citing virus' personal toll

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, right, talks at a news conference at the Mosaic Pre-K Center while Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, listens on the first day of school in New York. Carranza announced Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, he would step down, citing the coronavirus pandemic's personal toll on his family. He will be replaced by Bronx Executive Superintendent Meisha Ross Porter, who becomes the first Black woman to lead the nation's largest public school district. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)