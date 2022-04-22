Former Kenyan President Kibaki is dead at 90

FILE - Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki at the opening of the for the African summit, in Kampala, Uganda, July 25, 2010. Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki’s death was announced Friday, April 22, 2022 by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said it his passing was a “sad day” for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. (AP Photo/Stephen Wandera file)