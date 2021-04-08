Northern Ireland leaders seek calm after violence escalates

A Nationalist youth is soaked by a police water cannon near the Peace Wall in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Authorities in Northern Ireland sought to restore calm Thursday after Protestant and Catholic youths in Belfast hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and each other. It was the worst mayhem in a week of street violence in the region, where Britain's exit from the European Union has unsettled an uneasy political balance. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)