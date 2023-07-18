Man arrested on Capitol riot charges after prison sentence for white nationalist march in Virginia

The affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for Tyler Bradley Dykes of Bluffton, S.C., is photographed Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Dykes who served a prison term for joining torch-toting white nationalists in marching through the University of Virginia's campus in 2017 rally has been arrested on charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol and attacked police officers. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)