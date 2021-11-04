Jury selection starts for Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, listens during a court hearing flanked by her attorneys, Bobbi Sternheim, left, and Jeffrey Pagliuca, right, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in New York. Maxwell was brought into a Manhattan courtroom for the lengthy hearing where U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan made a series of rulings over how the trial starting later this month will unfold. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)