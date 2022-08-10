Joe Arpaio loses 3rd comeback bid in town mayoral race

FILE - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, poses for a photograph in front of his campaign vehicle as he is running for the position of Maricopa County Sheriff again, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Fountain Hills, Ariz. Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Arizona sheriff who was a once powerful figure in Republican politics, was defeated Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in a race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)