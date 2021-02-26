BA parent company books huge loss, pushes for digital passes

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. The parent company of British Airways and Iberia on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 said it lost 6.9 billion euros ($8.3 billion) last year as the pandemic caused a near-total collapse in international air traffic, and called for digital passes to help revive travel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)