Ex-cop's murder verdict reversed in Australian woman's death

FILE - In this June 7, 2019 file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to the podium to be sentenced at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, reversed the third-degree murder conviction of Noor who fatally shot an Australian woman in 2017, saying the charge doesn't fit the circumstances in this case. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool File)