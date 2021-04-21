Behind production of a top-selling bourbon, push to go green

FILE - In this July 24, 2014 file photo, bourbon supplies age in barrels at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, Ky. The process of making fine whiskey involves aging spirits to a golden brown, but a bourbon producing giant is going green along the way. Beam Suntory, producer of top-selling Jim Beam and Maker's Mark, both crafted in Kentucky, said Wednesday, April 21, 2021 it wants to cut its companywide greenhouse gas emissions and water usage in half by 2030. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)