Stage set for Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial

FILE — Ghislaine Maxwell, founder of the TerraMar Project, attends a press conference on the Issue of Oceans in Sustainable Development Goals, at United Nations headquarters, June 25, 2013. Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds before dying a mysterious death. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who died while charged with sexually abusing teenage girls. Now, after a life of both scandal and luxury, Maxwell's next act will be decided by a U.S. trial.(United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP, File)