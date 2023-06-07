North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the North Dakota Legislature in Bismarck, N.D., Dec. 5, 2018. Burgum is set to announce his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, adding his name to the long list of contenders hoping to dent former President Donald Trump’s early lead in the race. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)