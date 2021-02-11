GOP attacks Dems' $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill from all angles

In this Feb. 9, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden meets with business leaders to discuss a coronavirus relief package in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Republicans are attacking the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package as too costly, economically damaging and overtly partisan. It's an all-angles attempt by the GOP to derail Biden’s top priority as it starts moving through a Congress that his party controls only narrowly. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)