Rain to persist as storm weary Californians face evacuations

A crane lifts tree removal foreman Francisco Villanueva to assess which branches to remove first from two homes on Capitol Avenue in midtown Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Heavy winds from an overnight storm downed trees and power lines throughout the region. The weather service's Sacramento office said the area should brace for the latest atmospheric river to roar late Sunday and early Monday ashore. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP)