Libya lawmakers pass no confidence vote for transition govt

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, then Libyan Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya. On Tuesday, Sept. 21,2021, Libyan lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence in the country’s transitional government, a move that will throw long-waited elections late this year into further uncertainty. Abdallah Abaihig, a spokesman for the legislature said 113 lawmakers attended the session, with 89 of them voting in favor of withdrawing confidence from the government of Dbeibah. (AP Photo/Hazem Ahmed, File)