Indian farmers mark 100th day of protests with road blockade

Indian farmer Dilbagh Singh returns homewards after harvesting fresh peas from his farm in village Samrodha, in the northern Indian state of Haryana Friday, March 5, 2021. Saturday marks 100 days of the ongoing farmer protests against the contentious new agricultural reform laws which have led tens of thousands of farmers to blockade key highways leading to the capital. Multiple rounds of talks have failed to produce any breakthrough on the farmers' key demand to revoke the legislation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)