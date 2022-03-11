Ohio officer cleared in shooting of teenager Ma'Khia Bryant

FILE - This undated selfie photo provided by family members Don Bryant and Paula Bryant shows Ma'Khia Bryant. The 16-year-old Bryant was shot and killed by police as she swung a knife at two other people on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Prosecutors have announced that a grand jury declined to charge the police officer who fatally shot Bryant. (Ma'Khia Bryant/Don Bryant and Paula Bryant via AP, File)