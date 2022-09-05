Israeli army: 'High possibility' soldier killed reporter

FILE - A mural of slain of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was shot dead during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin, adorns a wall in Gaza City, May 15, 2022.The Israeli military acknowledged for the first time on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, that one of its soldiers likely killed veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, saying its own investigation shows she was shot by mistake and that no one will face punishment. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)