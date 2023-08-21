Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, court says

FILE - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks with members of the media outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. On Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, a federal appeals court ruled that Alabama can enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children, the second such appellate victory for gender-affirming care restrictions that have been adopted by a growing number of Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)