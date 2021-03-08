Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump

The Seven Springs, a property owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, is covered in snow, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Mount Kisco, N.Y. The estate, a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is a subject of two state investigations in New York: a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by state Attorney General Letitia James. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property’s value to reap greater tax benefits from an environmental conservation arrangement he made while running for president in 2016. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)