Brazil's army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising

FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Tarciana Medeiros, the first woman to preside the Banco do Brasil, one of the country's main public banks, in Brasilia, Brazil, on Jan. 16, 2023. Lula fired Brazil's army chief Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, amid concerns over threats to the country's democracy following the Jan. 8 uprising in the capital by far-right protesters. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)