Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, June 28, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hutchinson has told the House Jan. 6 committee that her first lawyer advised her against being fully forthcoming with the panel, telling her, “the less you remember, the better.” That's according to a transcript of one of her interviews released Thursday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)