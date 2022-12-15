Indictment: Mom used drugs before killing Georgia toddler

FLE - Chatham County, Ga., Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks to reporters as he stands in front of a large photo of missing toddler Quinton Simon at a police operations center being used in the search for the boy's remains just outside Savannah, Ga., on Oct. 18, 2022. Leilani Simon, the mother of the toddler found dead in a Georgia landfill, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 14, with murder and other crimes in a 19-count indictment that alleges she used drugs before killing her son and dumping his body in a trash bin. (WSAV-TV via AP, File)