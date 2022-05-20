Former Ohio prisons chief top contender to run US prisons

FILE - Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, discusses proposed legislation to help reduce the state's prison population by putting more emphasis on keeping nonviolent offenders in the community instead of behind bars, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Mohr, the former director of the Ohio state prison system, has emerged as a leading contender to run the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)